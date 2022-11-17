Most lawmakers who will not be returning for the new term of the Guam Legislature in January emphatically said they would not recuse themselves from voting in their final session because of their outgoing status - days after a call from an incoming freshmen member to block at least one bill from consideration of the body.

The Guam Daily Post, following a letter from successful legislative candidate Will Parkinson, asked the six lawmakers who either chose not to run for reelection or lost a 2022 election bid whether they planned to recuse themselves in light of Parkinson’s letter.

Parkinson specifically asked Speaker Therese Terlaje to block a full vote on Bill 291-36, known as the Guam Heartbeat Act, which seeks to restrict abortions that can legally be offered on the island.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I ask that this matter be left to those of us elected to deliberate on these matters over the next two years. By doing so, you allow everyone to approach this important debate in the light of regular order, subject to the judgment of those who sent us here,” he wrote. "I urge you, let us not make the same mistake as other closing legislatures in the past. How it is done also determines whether or not we have done well.”

The perspectives from the outgoing senators, four of whom provided responses to the Post, ranged in length. But for three lawmakers not returning in January, voting on the Heartbeat Act, and other bills, amounts to a duty they must fulfill.

Sen. Telena Nelson, the bill’s author who was unsuccessful in her campaign to be Guam’s nonvoting delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives, was brief and direct when addressing the matter.

"I will continue my work as a senator until my final office day. It is my duty and responsibility for what the people entrusted me to do, and anything less is unconscionable,” she said.

The delegate race was eventually won by Sen. Jim Moylan, who is currently in Washington, D.C., attending freshmen orientation for members of Congress. He shared similar sentiments on how he plans to finish up his time in local office.

"Last time I checked, in 2020 the people of Guam elected me as a senator to the 36th Guam Legislature, and my term expires at the end of this year. Therefore, I will contribute to represent the people as their senator until this term ends, and I begin my tenure as their delegate to Congress on Jan. 3, 2023,” Moylan said. “This would include voting on measures that make the session floor, as well as other responsibilities outlined in the Organic Act.”

The Post inquired with the outgoing senators if the Organic Act should be changed to restrict the abilities of so-called lame-duck elected officials. The act, a federal law that serves as the island’s constitution, provides duly elected lawmakers with blanket consideration on legislative matters through the next inauguration for the Guam Legislature.

Local laws would not be able to conflict with the provision, so any limitations to voting or other duties would need to be passed by the House, the U.S. Senate and signed by the president.

“I also believe the Organic Act should not be amended to remove the authority of lawmakers not returning because that takes away the people’s rights to elect officials to make official decisions on their behalf until that officials term ends,” Moylan responded in reference to his position on changing the federal statute.

Sen. Tony Ada, who was unsuccessful in his run as the lieutenant governor candidate on this year’s Republican ticket for Adelup, also opposed such a change.

“I believe such an amendment is both unwarranted and unwise,” he said.

Ada added he intends to “fulfill my duties as a senator my departure from the Guam Legislature after this term notwithstanding.”

“This includes voting during the final session of the 36th Guam Legislature,” he said.

But one senator who will leave office at the year’s end will not be voting on the measure, although it is not due to her status as an outgoing member.

“As I’ve stated in the past, the question of abortion should be decided by the public through referendum, not a handful of lawmakers,” said Sen. Mary Torres, who chose not to seek another term in office.

Parkinson’s letter “emphasized a basic principle” for elected leaders, she said, which is, who should decide emotionally charged issues following an election.

“Simply recusing senators will not address the valid concerns raised by him and the community and, frankly, misses the point. It was never appropriate for the body alone to decide this issue. It certainly isn’t now,” Torres said. “I have always been clear that the best way to address this matter is to put this question to the electorate. My position hasn’t changed.”

Sens. Clynt Ridgell and Jose “Pedo” Terlaje did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment.

‘Media stunt’

Speaker Therese Terlaje first raised the Organic Act authority in an initial response to Parkinson’s letter over the weekend. In an extended statement released Monday, she revealed Parkinson’s request didn’t go to her directly.

“Please note that Senator-elect Parkinson’s letter was brought to my attention when I received a call inquiring if someone who has not yet been certified nor inaugurated could use the legislative seal on his letterhead,” she stated. “His letter was posted on social media; however, it was never sent to my office, which leads me to wonder if this is some politically motivated media stunt.”

Speaker Terlaje told the Post that the laws and rules that guide legislative deliberations are all posted online for others to review.

“We will have an orientation for new senators to discuss these matters and more,” she said.

A Committee on Rules meeting set for Tuesday was postponed, which will delay both the adoption of the agenda for the Legislature’s final session, and the start date of the session itself.

The committee is now scheduled to convene next week.