As the island’s first outpatient monoclonal antibody treatment center opens, health care leaders are calling on island residents to do two things: Get vaccinated and, if you’re feeling any symptoms, get tested.

The center opened Thursday and is aimed at treating residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, are showing mild to moderate symptoms, and who've been referred by a doctor.

“Let’s work together as a community, as an island (and) encourage your family members to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Luis Cruz, Task Force Medical, Guam Army National Guard.

“But if (you are) having symptoms, get tested and we have a treatment here for you now. We have a treatment that can help you feel better faster and prevent you from being hospitalized or dying.”

He leads a team with members from the Guam National Guard, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, and the University of Guam who have turned the Mangilao Senior Center into a monoclonal antibody treatment center.

Guam Memorial Hospital has said it’s at a critical point, with its intensive care unit filled. Officials said GMH had to shut down elective surgeries.

Remarking on Guam’s already fragile medical system, Cruz stated: “We don’t want a scenario where someone can be easily treated, but, because there’s no space, they end up dying or having worse complications because they can’t get the treatment they need.”

Cruz added that while the monoclonal antibody treatment does help, it is not a replacement for the vaccine.

“The vaccine offers better protection to COVID-19, especially with all the variants that are out as well as what will potentially come out. So this is a very effective treatment that is offered to protect you from being hospitalized. We need to protect our hospital system from being overwhelmed.”

The three-bed treatment center can handle up to 20 patients in two hours, according to Mark Scott, Guam National Guard spokesman. He said referrals can be given by a resident’s personal doctor or, for those who are tested at Tiyan, there’s a doctor there who can evaluate patients and make referrals.

The treatment center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

GMH and Guam Regional Medical City have been administering monoclonal antibody treatments, which typically are given intravenously, Scott said.

Get tested

Like most other viral infections, including the flu or cold, symptoms for COVID-19 include a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sore throat, fever or chills.

“So if you’re having symptoms, don’t minimize it, get tested and this could potentially help save your life,” Cruz stated.

He noted that residents age 12 and older are eligible for the treatment. However, a patient has to weigh more than 99 pounds.

“So it’s not available to young children,” he said, underscoring the need for the adults in the community to be vaccinated and take safety precautions such as social distancing, avoiding crowds, washing hands and wearing masks to protect themselves and young Guamanians.

At the Mangilao site, the medical staff will administer the antibody subcutaneously with a series of injections.

Among those at the treatment center, is Maj. Roseann Apuron, a nurse with the Guam National Guard and a GMH nursing supervisor.

“I’ve been on all sides of this. … I’ve worked in the vaccination clinic, I’ve worked alongside the staff who take care of the sickest patients in ICU, the telemetry level of care patients, all the patients that we see at GMH, and I’ve also worked at the monoclonal antibody treatment clinic at GRMC,” she said.

“Please come out and get treated if you’ve been identified as a positive patient," she said. "This is going to help you prevent hospitalization.”