Come the new year, local businesses will no longer be able to give out plastic bags for consumers to carry out purchased items.

The impending ban was first enacted into law in June 2018, as a way to reduce Guam's plastic waste – one of the more prevalent forms of ocean litter globally.

According to reports about the island's participation in the International Coastal Cleanup, that once-a-year event alone has collected 11,381 plastic grocery bags since 2015.

As part of outreach efforts to spread the word about the upcoming ban, Guam Green Growth, alongside partners like the governor's office and the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, is giving away reusable bags to residents.

Phil Cruz, a sustainability coordinator at the University of Guam's Center for Island Sustainability, was one of the people involved in the first giveaway of 200 reusable bags, which took place Monday morning at 7 Day Supermarket in Dededo.

"We're going to different stores in the different villages all around the island over the next several weeks," he told The Guam Daily Post. "So you might see us in your village at a store you go to, with the Guam Green Growth conservation corps handing out these bags and raising awareness about Public Law 35-130."

The statute provides that after Jan. 1, 2022, when plastic carryout bags are banned from wholesale or distribution, businesses will still be able to give out paper bags to customers. The bridge provision, passed by lawmakers as a way to help local companies struggling with the pandemic, expires on July 1, 2022. After that date, no disposable carryout bags of any kind can be sold or distributed in Guam.

"So in just three months, we will be seeing a shift in our buying habits, because we will no longer be getting a free plastic bag. But instead, we encourage people to bring their own reusable bag when they go shopping," Cruz said.

Some businesses have adopted the ban early, offering customers who did not bring a bag of their own the option to purchase reusable bags – or have designated days where plastic bags are not given away by cashiers.

The law is meant to target the bags that collect purchased items, exempting other kinds of disposable plastic bags from the ban, including those that:

• Package bulk items like fruits, vegetables, nuts, meat or fish.

• Package small hardware items.

• Contain or wrap flowers, plants and other items "where dampness may be a problem."

• Contain non-prepackaged food or bakery goods.

• Pharmacies use to carry prescription drugs.

• Are used for newspapers.

• Are used for dry cleaning.

• Are intended for garbage, pet waste or yard waste.

• Package and secure fragile merchandise.

• Are used to insulate frozen items.

The next giveaway will take place Wednesday at Hafa Adai Market in Yigo, followed by Gangnam Market in Tamuning on Nov. 4 and New Best Store and New Campus Store in Mangilao on Nov. 8. All outreach events begin at 7:30 a.m.