Outreach, health fair to be held April 30 at Malesso' Crab Festival

The Guam Tano-Ta Lions Club will hold a Community Outreach and Health Fair on Sunday, April 30, at the Malesso' Crab Festival. The fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a release from the group.

The purpose of the outreach event is to provide free medical services to the community, especially for those who have financial or transportation challenges, the group stated. Medical services such as diabetic foot care and blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol screening, in addition to diabetes education from dietitians, hearing evaluations and internal medicine consultations, will be provided.

For more information, call Dr. John Taitano at 671-482-6961 or 671-588-5027, or email drtaitano@gmail.com.