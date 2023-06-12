Over 100 residents in Dededo have applied for assistance through the RISE UP program to put temporary roofs over their heads.

The north was hit the hardest by Typhoon Mawar just three weeks ago, but all throughout the island, residents have lost homes because of damage from the storm. A program focused specifically on roof damage to homes with metal roofs makes up part of the assistance available.

“A lot of people are coming in for their roof damage. So, if they have roof damage, they come in and apply through our office and this goes with all the mayor’s offices. We all have the applications. They just need to apply,” Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares told The Guam Daily Post on Sunday.

Mayors turn over the applications to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives.

“(They) come periodically to pick up the applications that are already signed and (take them) back to their office, they review it and do an assessment of the home and then that’s when the process begins as far as ensuring the structure is safe for them to put the roof on,” Savares said.

She encouraged residents who have suffered roof damage from the storm to take advantage of the program and get a temporary roof over their heads.

“The materials are free. The labor is free. You just (have) to apply. If you qualify, of course, they (also) need to make sure that the rest of the structure is not going to be compromised when they put this roof on,” Savares said.

The RISE UP program launched Friday.

“So when they did the press release, we were able to accept the applications. It’s very important because we have the tools to actually show the location on the map, so it actually gives the longitude and latitude of where your house is located. And so, once you register, a staff (member) will help you on their devices, locate your residence (and) put that information on the application. We give you the original application, and we keep a copy because the copies are what the Army Corps of Engineers comes to pick up,” she said.

While the very first recipient was qualified within one day of applying, Savares said turnaround generally will take a little longer, but once approved, multiple homes could get new roofs if the structures are deemed sound.

“It’s a multitude of military teams coming together to do these projects and so (Brig. Gen. Richard W. Gibbs) said they could be doing 15 different roofs simultaneously, so it’s not just one,” Savares explained.

Residents affected need to act quickly. The RISE UP Program is available for a limited time only.

“It's a 21-day period ... from the time the application went out,” Savares said.