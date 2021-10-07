The Department of Revenue and Taxation still has thousands of applications for a local pandemic aid program called All RISE to sort through.

Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, director of DRT, confirmed that those pending a one-time direct payment of $800 or $1,600 have errors on their applications that need to be resolved. The department has resolved more than half of these delayed benefits, according to Mansapit-Shimizu.

“We were at over 7,000 applications with errors at one point. Now we're at slightly over 3,000,” she told The Guam Daily Post.

DRT previously announced two rounds of payments in September, totaling nearly $19.5 million distributed over 18,236 payments. Residents approved for the benefit had the choice to receive the money via check or electronic funds transfer.

Mansapit-Shimizu said some approved residents are experiencing delays with direct deposit payments. DRT, Treasurer of Guam and the Department of Administration are working to resolve these issues, she said. No check payments have been affected.

“There were some issues with direct deposits for the Sept. 17 payment for All RISE that we have been working with (Treasurer of Guam) and DOA to resolve,” she said. “In the meantime, we made the decision to process paper checks until the issue is resolved so that we wouldn't run into any additional potential delays.”

For more information on your All RISE application, call the DRT Call Center at 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813.

Residents may also send a message via the ‘Contact Us’ section of www.guamtax.com or email incometax@revtax.guam.gov.