Over $695K in tax refunds paid

Hundreds of residents awaiting their tax refunds should expect a mailed check or a direct deposit into their accounts, as the Department of Revenue and Taxation processed payments Thursday totaling $695,845.22.

According to a release from the governor's office, the batch includes approximately 233 current- and prior-year income tax refunds, for error-free returns filed on or before Sept. 4.

Refunds paid to date total $189.5 million, the release stated, of which approximately $163 million, or 86%, were for current-year obligations.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Refund payments continue to be processed weekly, with refunds paid on an average of two weeks of filing,” Adelup stated in the release.

Those receiving direct deposit payments will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving their refunds.

For more information or questions, taxpayers can contact the DRT Call Center at 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813. Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends using the "Contact Us" section on myguamtax.com or emailing pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.