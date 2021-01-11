Overall crime rate in decline; meth a factor in more arrests

The Guam Police Department is seeing a 15% decrease in overall reported crimes, but drugs, particularly methamphetamine, are a factor in many of those crimes, according to Chief Stephen Ignacio.

"We are finding a lot of drugs during vehicle pullovers," he told The Guam Daily Post. He said a check into drug arrests over the course of several months last year showed more than 300 arrests for drug possession offenses.

He said the price of meth has decreased significantly.

In fact, the cost of a gram of crystal methamphetamine was about $1,000 two decades ago. In 2017, local officials said, the cost for a gram on Guam was between $250 and $500.

Ignacio on Thursday said the latest assessment by the Drug Enforcement Administration is that meth now costs about $150 a gram on Guam.

"When you see such a drop in price of a certain illicit drug, then that means it's more available and that's a cause for concern," he said.

"We believe that drugs seem to be a motivating factor for a lot of the crimes we're seeing committed."

Ignacio added that even as GPD works to hire more patrol officers, who help search for the drugs at the street level, and works with federal officials to cut off the supply coming into Guam, the community has to get involved.

"It's a fight on many different fronts, but we can't be the only ones in the fight," he said. "I encourage the community to get involved with GPD in that fight."

Ignacio said people can call in suspected drug activity to Guam Crime Stoppers, or to police dispatchers. Residents can help increase awareness, in part through Neighborhood Watch groups.

Drugs on the street

GPD is trying to cut the supply of drugs on Guam by first removing drugs from the streets. That's the focus of patrol officers.

Then there's the Special Investigation Section in the Narcotics Unit, which focuses more on the "mid-level dealers, those who are distributing it to the street level," Ignacio said.

Then there are the interagency efforts with the FBI; the DEA; and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, among others.

Additionally, GPD is working with Homeland Security and U.S. Postal Service inspectors because much of Guam's drug supply is received by mail.

Ignacio said the agencies met just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Guam in March 2020.

With the COVID-19 vaccine now available on the island and GPD's efforts with the pandemic response expected to ease, the chief said he's shifting more of the focus back to fighting drugs.

Permeating communities

One of those efforts includes working with the community of migrants from the Federated States of Micronesia. Ignacio said there are more and more FSM citizens and community members getting caught with meth – something he said wasn't prevalent before.

Ignacio said he's reached out to the FSM Consulate office and community organizations to "ensure the drug problem doesn't permeate and spread to the younger people in their communities."

"We want to teach parents … the signs to look for - truancy, drop in grades ... and signs to look for that maybe their children are aligning themselves with people that are involved in illegal activities," he said.

"Ultimately, the need for illegal drugs is driven by demand," the police chief said. "We need to work on disrupting the supply (and) also work on the demand."

Ignacio reiterated that the war on drugs isn't GPD's to fight alone.

"This is not just a GPD effort; it involves the different aspects of the community," Ignacio said. "We need to be more aware of prevention."

He said families can have discussions with children and other family members to ensure they steer clear of drugs.

"It's about ... driving down the demand through community awareness," he said. "It takes the whole of the community to (fight) drugs."