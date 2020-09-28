Editor's note: There is no shortage of challenges these days, but there has been good that has come out of the pandemic. By focusing on the good, we can provide hope, encouragement and kindness. This special project is called I Nina'i, translated from CHamoru as "the gift."

It was March. The news of coronavirus had hit the island, and for Gerry Smith, life went about as normal.

A safety officer with the Guam Power Authority, he took the recommended precautions to ensure his and his family’s safety. Donning an N-95 mask as recommended, he went about his runs, even spraying Lysol in his government vehicle.

Soon, he realized something was off.

“I sprayed Lysol in my official vehicle and wiped it down, but I couldn’t smell it,” he said. “I had been wearing a respirator but something went in my nose - a contaminant - so I had used a nasal flush to clean out my nose.”

He thought the loss of smell was a side effect of the nasal flush, but realized he was starting to lose his sense of taste as well.

The Mangilao resident brushed it off, and that weekend, he did yard work. He said he felt extremely fatigued, but attributed it to the sweltering heat that day.

“I became more concerned that I couldn’t taste or smell anything,” Smith said. “At the time, even the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) didn’t even know that it was a symptom.”

After several days of being unable to smell or taste, Smith went to the Seventh-day Adventist Clinic and got tested in a drive-thru.

“I went home and prayed it would be negative,” he said.

On March 26, the bad news came.

“She said I tested positive for (SARS-CoV-2). That’s when everything went crazy for me – having to tell my boss, having to break the news to my fiancée. We were set to get married in a couple of months,” he said. “It was devastating for me mentally.”

A downward spiral of emotions

The next day, reality sank in. He wondered how he got the virus.

“I did everything I could to protect myself,” he said.

When it came time to tell his mom, Smith felt the weight of the world on his shoulders.

“How am I going to explain it to her? She just lost her son in 2007 in the line of duty. Is she going to lose another soon due to this infectious disease or virus?” Smith said. “I kept wondering how I was going to tell her and how she would take it.”

The more he thought about it, the more depressed he became.

“I was on a downward spiral. I didn’t know what to do,” Smith said. “I didn’t know what to expect.”

He and his fiancée, Josephine Evangelista, were set to get married in a few months and he wondered whether that would become a reality.

Smith said his mind raced with all the uncertainty.

“Am I going to be on a ventilator? Am I going to die? When is God going to say today is the day? It was worse than dealing with my brother’s death. I still had my sister and my mom, and it’s my mom now. What is my mom going to say if I die of this disease? She would have buried her two sons. That’s where it kind of hit hard,” he said.

Fortunately, his fiancée helped provide words of encouragement and became his nurse.

“Josephine really kept me sane,” he said. “If it wasn’t for her, I don’t know. I would have probably lost my mind. She helped me change my negativity into positive.”

Smith said he was grateful to isolate at home as the thought of going to a government quarantine facility caused him even more stress.

He took the instructions from the Department of Public Health and Social Services seriously and did everything he could to isolate himself, only leaving his bedroom to sit alone outside to get fresh air and sun every day.

“That gave me some sort of normalcy for me not being cooped up in a room with no windows and only seeing strangers drop things to my door (if I were in the quarantine facility),” he said. “We did what we could to sanitize. She did everything. She learned how to cook for me. I had to live in our master bedroom, and she would put stuff out in front of the door.”

‘Prayers and good eating’

After three or four days, his sense of smell slowly started to return. By the seventh day, the two senses were almost back to the normal.

“Prayers and good eating, and my good cook, Josephine. That healed me faster. Prayers, of course, we all need prayers,” he stated.

By this time, it was the end of March and the number of test kits available was still very limited, so Smith was not tested again, but he was released from isolation.

Not wanting to take any chances, he spent another 7 days in isolation and then helped care for his fiancée, who started a 14-day quarantine, even though she never tested positive or showed any symptoms of the infectious disease.

“My sister helped us do shopping and dropped it off at the front door. It was hard not to see my parents or my sister. It all messes with you, but we understood what we needed to do,” he explained.

‘God gave me a second chance’

When the all-clear was given for Smith to return to work, he knew already that word had spread within the agency that some employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I returned and had weird looks. One low-level manager looked at me and made me feel so uncomfortable, … as if I was contagious,” he said. “These people were telling my story and it’s not a positive one.”

Smith heard rumblings that co-workers would tell others to stay away from him and of word spreading to another agency’s employees in the shared building.

“It infuriated me to a certain extent,” he admitted. “We need to help each other and not be so insensitive, discriminate against others because they had it. We didn’t ask to get it. We didn’t wake up one day and say I want to get (SARS-CoV-2).”

Smith said people need encouragement and he received that from his fiancée and from their sponsor couple, Doreen and George Pereda, who were preparing them for their marriage.

Doreen Pereda shared that there was a blood donation drive and members of the public who had tested positive and had recovered from COVID-19 were being asked to come in and donate.

The possibility that he could contribute and possibly give the gift of life after having had COVID-19 instantly gave Smith hope.

“I was a recovered patient. I was given a second chance of life coming out of this. I have to give something back. God gave me a second chance. I saw my chance to give back to those who are really sick,” said Smith.

He did a full donation of blood and, going into the donation, he didn’t even know his blood type.

It was there he was told he was O negative.

“I asked the nurse what does that mean? Is it good or bad? He said, ‘No, that blood is what we’re looking for. Because your blood is universal.’”

Through his own research, Smith learned that his blood type, specifically, is needed for emergency transfusions and especially for immunodeficient infants.

He said, “7% of the population is O negative. If I have this gift God gave me, I want to help people."

“The nurse tested my blood and said, ‘Your blood tested positive.’ I thought, oh, my gosh, do I have it again? And the nurse said, ‘You do have the antibodies that fight COVID-SARS2, we really need you,'” said Smith.

He returned for a second blood donation on Sept. 4.

“Despite the negativity, I saw a positive. If the words of encouragement that come out is to donate because you don’t know if your mom, brothers, nieces, nephews, even your own kids get it and they don’t have your blood type and they’re in the worst condition of COVID, your blood can help them,” he said. “One day that person you were giving disgusting looks to and talking about it, and you get it and you get into a COVID state and he has the plasma to cure you, it’s a reality. Be nice. Be kind. Be respectful to others.”

Reflecting on all that’s happened in the last six months, Smith said the gift of COVID has been opening his eyes to life.

“Never take anything for granted. Today you can be healthy. Tomorrow you can be sick,” he said.

For those who have tested positive for COVID-19, Smith said, “You were given a gift – see it as a gift that you’re still around and recovered, so let’s all give back to those who are not fortunate to recover so quickly.”

An advocate, crusader

Since his ordeal with the virus, Smith has been an advocate of not just sharing his story and supporting those he knows who have also tested positive for COVID-19, but for taking personal responsibility to wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

“We have to be the front-liners because, if we don’t take care of ourselves, if we don’t listen to the guidelines, listen to what the doctors are saying, we’re going to overwhelm the health care system. When all the doctors and nurses are sick, who’s going to help us? Nobody. We’re going to have to fend for ourselves,” he said. “The whole world is in it for the long haul.”

The whole ordeal has been a test of his faith and character, Smith said, adding it has further grounded him in his faith and allowed him to be grateful for the people in his support system who stuck around during the difficult times.

And with this new gift, Smith said, he intends to continue to help for as long as he can.

“I look at it as me giving back to humanity. Wherever my plasma goes, it’s going to help somebody somewhere. If you need a blood transfusion, I’m right here. Whatever I can do to help,” he said. “I see myself doing this until I’m no longer here.”