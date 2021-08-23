Override fails again on bill requiring legislative approval for emergency extensions

Lawmakers were two votes shy of overriding the governor's veto on Bill 11-36, the measure that would take away the governor's ability to unilaterally extend an emergency declaration and instead grant that authority to the Legislature.

Eight senators voted to override. Ten were needed to successfully override the veto.

The senators who voted for the override were Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, James Moylan, Telena Nelson, Telo Taitague and Speaker Therese Terlaje.

Sens. Sabina Perez, Clynton Ridgell, Amanda Shelton, Jose Terlaje and Mary Torres voted against the override.

Vice Speaker Muna Barnes and Sen. Joe San Agustin were excused.

Duenas, the bill's prime sponsor, called for the override following the governor's recent executive order to impose restrictions of movement on the unvaccinated in lieu of a lockdown.

The order requires businesses, including restaurants, shopping centers, gyms and theaters, to mandate staff and patrons 12 and older show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The order also limits social gatherings to 100 vaccinated people, and prohibits unvaccinated residents 12 and older from attending gatherings with people who are not members of their household.

Enforcement will take place on Sept. 6.

The mandate has been met with criticism since its announcement Friday. Some residents have protested the order.

The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association is seeking reconsideration. Mary Rhodes, president of GHRA, said the specifics of the mandate were different from what the governor's health representatives and advisers discussed with GHRA.

Moreover, Dr. Hao Nguyen, chairman of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group, said the order should be rescinded. Nguyen said the group was caught off guard by the announcement Friday as the group did not recommend the vaccine mandates. The way to curb growing COVID-19 cases is to reduce the number of people at gatherings and to conduct testing, he added.

Recent clusters were traced back to bars and large gatherings, according to Nguyen. Restaurants and retail stores have proven to be safe environments, so to impose the mandate across all businesses is harsh and nearly impossible to monitor, he added.

Lawmakers briefly suspended budget discussions to tackle the override Monday morning.

Moylan said the latest executive order enhances segregations, a criticism shared by the Republican Party, which issued its own response to the governor's order.

"I encourage our community to get vaccinations ... but I also must respect the decisions of those who elect not to do so ... (The governor) must listen to her constituency ... she continues to display the opinions of others just don't matter," Moylan said.

Other lawmakers alluded to the order being the beginning of more extreme measures. Taitague said people's ability to "choose what you decide to do with your own body is a right" that is being taken away.

"It's the beginning and it's very, very scary for one person to decide on how we move forward," Taitague said.

Ada said lawmakers should not wait for the day that the unvaccinated are being arrested.

If the veto were overridden, Bill 11 would have not have affected the current order but would come into play if the public health emergency declaration would be renewed again, according to discussions Monday morning.

Ridgell said he did not see how the bill addressed the current concerns about the vaccination mandate.

"This (bill) says automatically terminate public health emergencies. What this bill does is it strips executive powers from the ability to declare public health emergencies. That's a power that was given to the executive branch by design," Ridgell said. "Because in the time of an emergency, we don't have time to debate on whether or not we should call 911."

Duenas called Ridgell's statements a red herring, adding that determining the renewal of an emergency is a deliberative process, and that the Legislature can act quickly if needed.

Under Bill 11, any public health emergency declaration would automatically terminate after an initial 90 days, unless extended by a legislative resolution. Any extensions would also automatically end after 30 days unless similarly renewed by the Legislature.

In current law, it is the governor who has the authority to renew both the initial declaration and any subsequent renewals.

Bill 11 narrowly passed in February before it was vetoed by the governor, who was concerned that it would slow responses to emergencies. An override was attempted at the end of May, but that failed by three votes.

The Legislature, under current law, is already able to terminate a public health emergency declaration with a majority vote.

Either way, even with automatic termination under Bill 11 or if the Legislature terminated the current declaration using current law, the governor is still able to issue a new declaration.

Duenas said Monday morning that legislative termination would only confuse residents and would be a sign of unwillingness to work together.

"That's wrong ... yes the provision is there and maybe it's time. But I want to give this one last shot," he added.

After the override failed, Duenas said colleagues who voted against the measure "sacrificed the concerns of our people for their own political gain."