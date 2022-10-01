Override fails, lawmakers OK 7 measures

The latest attempt to curb the governor's authority to extend public health emergencies, and instead grant that power to the Legislature, failed again Friday afternoon.

The vote on vetoed Bill 11-36 fell four votes shy of the ten needed to pass an override.

Democrat Speaker Therese Terlaje joined Republican Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Chris Duenas, James Moylan and Telo Taitague in voting for the override.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Mary Torres voted against the override, along with Democrat Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Democrat Sens. Telena Nelson, Sabina Perez, Clynton Ridgell, Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton and Jose Terlaje.

Duenas, who introduced the measure, stated after the vote that he was once again disappointed, but not surprised.

He made note of a letter that acting Gov. Josh Tenorio sent Thursday, which cautioned lawmakers against ending the current public health emergency.

Operations still needed to respond to the pandemic, such as the mobilization of the Guam National Guard and emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are reliant on the local declaration, the acting governor said.

"I hope this letter helps clarify the current state of our island’s COVID-19 response, operations that continue to rely on the declaration of a public health emergency, and the compelling reasons the emergency must continue, even as our metrics have improved," Tenorio wrote.

Duenas said the letter enumerated "a bunch of falsehoods."

"The alarm bills that have been sent out is that the emergency will end if you override this veto, ... Nothing could be further from the truth," Duenas said. "The only thing that would happen if Bill 11-36 would be (overridden) is the administration would have to come down here and sit before us just like they did when we did a resolution to discontinue the emergency, with full transparency, ... and explain why they need to continue the emergency."

Bill 11 would automatically terminate public health emergencies or any renewals following set periods of time unless declarations are renewed through legislative resolution - authority currently granted only to the governor. An emergency declaration allows the waiver of certain government requirements in order to respond to the emergency.

"There can really only be a couple of reasons to continue down this road that we've been going down. And that is to not have to deal with the Open Government Law and to not have to deal with procurement requirements," Duenas said Friday. "I pray that the next Legislature will go into this emergency powers act and scrub it, and fix it to make sure that we never vest that kind of power in one individual, regardless of who holds that Office of the Governor. ... No one, except a dictator, holds on to that kind of power."

As Duenas alluded, the Legislature has the power under current law to end an emergency declaration. He introduced a resolution to do that earlier this year, which failed.

Bill 11 passed narrowly in February 2021 before it was vetoed by the governor, who was concerned that it would slow emergency responses.

Another vetoed measure that failed to garner an override Friday was Bill 239-36. The measure, which would require independent adoption agencies to obtain an endorsement from the Department of Public Health and Social Services before they are issued business licenses, received eight votes in favor and seven against.

By failing to implement Bill 239, Taitague said, lawmakers who voted against the bill "decided to overlook the real dangers faced by our children and families."

"Politics and personalities have clearly infected a policy proposal so important to the safety, health and welfare of our children," Taitague said in a press release.

Jose Terlaje was one of the senators to vote against the bill and responded by saying he opposed the override because every requirement Bill 239 sought to impose "already exists in law."

"Bill 239-36 isn’t about Guam’s kids. It’s about the mean and petty politics of those senators who act like kids," Jose Terlaje said.

Lawmakers addressed more than override attempts Friday. They also passed a number of bills, including measures that allow cannabis-infused food products, modernize recycling programs, and ensure prompt reporting of complaints filed to the Guam Board of Medical Examiners.

Bills that passed: