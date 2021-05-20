Lawmakers will hold another vote on a measure that narrowly passed in the Legislature, then was vetoed by the governor.

At Wednesday’s committee on rules meeting to set the agenda for an upcoming legislative session, Sen. Frank Blas shared plans to hold an override vote for Bill 11-36. The measure, authored by Sen. Chris Duenas, would end the governor's unilateral ability to extend public health emergencies – like the ongoing executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the measure proposes to automatically terminate an emergency declared by the governor after 90 days, unless senators approve a 30-day renewal through a resolution adopted by the body. The bill passed with a vote of 8-7. Ten votes are needed to override a governor's veto.

Senators supporting the measure have said it will help secure more cooperation and consultation between the executive and legislative branches.

“I haven’t been able to secure the votes, that’s just the reality – I mean I’ve tried,” Sen. Duenas told the Guam Daily Post. “The fact of the matter is, at this point – whether I can secure the votes or not right now, the most important thing is what does the Legislature think its role is?”

Session is scheduled for Friday. Members of the committee approved adding eight bills for consideration. One substantive resolution, which supports a congressional effort to decry the Insular Cases will be debated as well.

The bills added to the agenda are:

Bill 46-36 – Extends the validity of a building permit for a minimum of 12 months

Bill 47-36 – Transfers control of Tourist Attraction Fund grants program to the Guam Visitors Bureau

Bill 65-36 – Removes expiration dates for handicap placard

Bill 71-36 – Gives preference to women-owned businesses in local procurement

Bill 74-36 – Permanently increases limited exemptions on the Business Privilege Tax

Bill 85-36 – Reaffirms the independence of the Guam Ethics Commission

Bill 89-36 – Increases the purchased price threshold to qualify for a first-time homeowner assistance program from $300,000 to $350,000

Bill 90-36 – Requires monthly reports on purchases made through a sole-source or emergency procurement process

Several members of the committee on rules also mentioned their intent to move other bills that were not yet ready to be placed on the agenda. These measures include: