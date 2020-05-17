The legislative committee on procurement chaired by Sen. Sabina Perez has set a May 21 oversight hearing to scrutinize the government's spending process to procure goods and services meant to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The oversight hearing's focus is on reviewing the procurement process during the current public health emergency, including for quarantine facilities.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's fiscal team budgeted $4 million out of nearly $118 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for quarantine facilities.

Senators called for the oversight following the release of procurement-related documents showing GovGuam paid hotels serving as quarantine sites despite the absence of contracts.

Lawmakers also were concerned about the alleged use of Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey's electronic signature without her knowledge, to commit public payments to the Pacific Star Resort & Spa and three other hotels to be used as quarantine facilities.

The oversight hearing is set for 5 p.m. May 21 via Zoom video conference.