Oversight hearing on procurement issues to be held

The procurement issue involving SH Enterprises Inc. granting what the public auditor deemed to be a favor to the government of Guam will be taken up by the legislative committee on procurement.

“The decision to debar a business from consideration of an award for a government procurement contract should not be taken lightly," said Sen. Sabina Perez, who chairs the legislative committee overseeing procurement. "While this case raises questions about authority, the focal point of this issue is that an ethical standard violation was made."

Perez's statement followed a letter to her from Sen. Telo Taitague, seeking an oversight hearing to discuss the recent issue involving SH Enterprises Inc. and to allow discussion on the use of emergency procurement for COVID-19 response efforts.

"I urge the committee to take quick action in the coming days to help ensure that allegations of unethical conduct on the part of those entrusted with procurement authority, including private entities authorized to provide goods and services to the government of Guam, are appropriately scrutinized," Taitague stated in part to Perez.

Perez responded, saying procurement laws and proper training are intended to protect government funds and "if the law creates confusion, then amendments to the law must be made to provide clarity."

"As the oversight chair for procurement, I intend to conduct an oversight hearing to address the facts being presented to the public. Date and time will be determined upon availability of the public hearing room," Perez stated.

Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz recently decided to bar SH Enterprises from bidding on public contracts for a year due to the donation of office space to the government, which was used as a temporary war claims processing center.

Cruz said the donation was "sandwiched" between a period when SH Enterprises was awarded an elderly meal services contract, and when it bid for a similar contract with the Department of Corrections. Active vendors are not allowed to give gifts to the government, Cruz stated. Offering favors is a breach of ethical standards, he has said.

The Office of the Attorney General, meanwhile, asserts that the public auditor does not have the authority to ban vendors from government bids.

Prior to Cruz's decision, the government's chief procurement officer had denied a petition from a competing vendor to debar, or suspend, SH Enterprises. According to the attorney general, the proper ruling was from the chief procurement officer.

The public auditor's role is limited to reviewing the decision of the chief procurement officer, the attorney general stated.

"In this case, there was neither a petition to debar, a decision to debar, nor an appeal of a decision to debar," the attorney general stated. "However, accepting the argument that the OPA has the broad authority to resolve any actions involving integrity of the procurement process, we welcome him to exercise that authority in future cases involving procurement violations instead of forwarding the cases to the OAG for review."

In her letter to Perez, Taitague stated that it appeared the Office of Public Accountability does not believe adequate safeguards are in place to prevent special interests from influencing the government processes. An oversight hearing might lead to amendments to procurement law, including language that clarifies or strengthens the OPA's authority to hold accountable government officials and private entities, Taitague added.

"Moreover, I ask that the committee also designate some time during the oversight hearing requested through this letter, to discuss questions concerning the use of emergency procurement for COVID-19 response efforts. With the government of Guam anticipating more than $600 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the expenditure of federal COVID-19 relief funds must remain above board – and actions contrary to local and federal laws, rules and regulations must be investigated accordingly," Taitague stated.

Meanwhile, SH Enterprises has confirmed it will appeal the public auditor's decision.