Oversight hearings expected on post-typhoon response

It has been nearly two weeks since Typhoon Mawar ravaged the island, and a little more than half of the system load, or customer demand in the islandwide power system, has been restored, while about 64% of operable water wells are online and producing water.

Debris clearing remains ongoing throughout Guam, both for residents at their private properties and for government entities working to clear green waste and other materials left behind by the storm. Federal aid workers are out in force as well, trying to get in touch with residents to help them apply for assistance or working to provide supplies to families in need.

When response efforts are no longer needed and the island is back to normal – or close enough to it – GovGuam agencies can expect some legislative review of their response actions.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan already has called for a forensic analysis of government operations over what he deemed a lack of preparation for Typhoon Mawar.

Guam hadn't learned as a community from past storms, according to Moylan, pointing to the ongoing lack of power and water services and mile-long lines to purchase fuel days after the storm had passed.

The attorney general said he is looking at different avenues to determine why post-typhoon issues have been so pervasive, such as urging Speaker Therese Terlaje to conduct an oversight hearing of the Guam Waterworks Authority.

Terlaje told The Guam Daily Post she will not call an oversight hearing while GWA continues working to restore service to residents without water. She deferred to Sen. Sabina Perez, chair of the legislative committee overseeing environmental issues, for inquiries regarding legislative oversight of GWA.

The Post asked Perez if she would hold an oversight hearing on GWA, but no response was immediately provided.

Meanwhile, Sen. Roy Quinata said the committee overseeing infrastructure would like the heads of agencies responding to the typhoon's aftermath to come together as they did during a committee hearing in January, which went over a major waterline break along Marine Corps Drive.

"I understand that GWA is focusing on restoring water wells to ensure that the island has enough water supply," said Quinata, who also leads the infrastructure committee.

"I agree that a hearing should be conducted to learn and understand what the gaps were and how we are mitigating those issues for the future. However, at this time it would be premature to schedule such a hearing since essential services have yet to be fully restored," he added.

Many residents were left without water in the immediate aftermath of the typhoon and, while some residents have seen their services restored, many still haven't.

Most of the island's water production comes from northern water wells, from which water then travels through a series of pipes and reservoirs to central and southern parts of Guam.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 35 northern wells were on island power, while 42 were operating on generator power. Eleven wells were down due to generators needing repair.

Early joint releases from GWA and the Guam Power Authority stated that at least 20% of water wells were nonoperational in the days after Mawar because generators were offline.

GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo previously said that electrical or mechanical issues arose during operation and, while many generators were operating before the typhoon, they had developed complications. Some generators were slated for repairs before Mawar hit Guam. GWA is working with federal agencies to assist and install additional generators where needed, Bordallo said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has ordered that GWA-supplied water should be used only for authorized purposes related to public health, safety and welfare. Activities such as washing cars, windows, streets, sidewalks or buildings are not authorized.

The order will expire June 18 unless otherwise amended or rescinded.

Sen. William Parkinson also plans to call oversight hearings on agencies under the purview of his committee, as part of an after-action review when Guam returns to normal or near-normal operations. That includes GPA, although Parkinson said he's been pleasantly surprised by GPA's performance.

"My GPA nit-pick would be: How do we ensure GWA has the generators it needs so we can maintain more reliable water service?" Parkinson said.

Parkinson said he also would like to know how well the Guam Department of Agriculture is performing in assisting people with federal crop insurance. For the Guam Regional Transit Authority, he wanted to know how it was able to accommodate vulnerable and elderly riders. And for the Guam Fire Department, he wanted to know how capable ambulance services were in keeping up with demand during the typhoon.

Parkinson doesn't oversee GWA, but said he "would’ve called an oversight meeting a long time ago" if he did.

The senator spoke with The Guam Daily Post on Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, however, he published a release stating that he is calling for an oversight of GPA on June 15 to discuss post-typhoon recovery.

"The level of loss we experienced in our water wells is unacceptable," Parkinson stated in the release. "Water is necessary for life and our systems need to be more resilient in the face of natural disaster."

The senator added: "I’m also concerned with the theft and vandalism that caused several of our water wells to go offline after the storm. I have confirmed with GPA General Manager John Benavente that copper wire, batteries and fuel were stolen from several wells, leaving many people without water. Our critical infrastructure needs to be secured and the laws strengthened to prevent the water situation we are in now."

Possible items

Parkinson is looking to discuss the following at the oversight hearing:

• Status of standby generators at GWA and resiliency of infrastructure.

• Status on the upcoming Ukudu power plant and new solar facilities.

• Typhoon effect on the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause rates.

• Transmission line and substation recovery and resiliency.