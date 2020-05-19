Overtime plan for nurses submitted, but funding source uncertain

A plan to provide overtime pay for nurses and staff at the Department of Public Health and Social Services is now complete. It covers the period from March 14 onward and applies to all staff, except the director and deputy directors.

"We have prepared the overtime pay plan and I already signed it," Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said Friday. The plan was sent that day to the Bureau of Budget and Management Research for approval. As of Monday afternoon, Unpingco-DeNorcey hadn't received a response from BBMR.

The submissions come just a few days after dozens of nurses protested COVID-19-related pay issues at the ITC intersection in Tamuning.

Edward Birn, the director of the Department of Administration, confirmed payment will be made to anyone entitled to earn overtime but noted the department relies on agencies to timely report pay data.

Public Health notes, however, that it doesn't have sufficient funding in its budget. There isn't any money allocated to cover the department's overtime costs in the COVID-19 relief funding.

The department is trying to use funding from the federal government for these costs, according to Unpingco-DeNorcey.

Executive Order 2020-03, which initiated the COVID-19 public health emergency, authorized overtime for personnel working in response to the pandemic.

However, as far as Guam Federation of Teachers representative Robert Koss knew, there had been no overtime pay.

"We have been polling employees and as far as I can tell, base pay is all that was paid," Koss said last week.

But overtime had been paid, at least to certain essential workers.

Charles Esteves, as the administrator for the Office of Civil Defense, is authorized by Executive Order 2020-03 to determine the eligibility of overtime expenditures. BBMR approval is needed before overtime or expenses under the order take effect.

Certain employees at Public Health, the Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Department of Public Works, A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, Office of Technology, Mayors' Council of Guam, Department of Youth Affairs and Department of Agriculture were paid overtime if they worked at the emergency operations center as response activity coordinators.

"What these people do is they help coordinate resources on behalf of their agency. So we don't have to get their agency head in here to get their approval. (Response activity coordinators) are given blanket authority from their agencies to coordinate for their resources," Esteves said.

Funding came from $250,000 normally allotted to the governor during emergencies. Out of that amount, about $34,000 has been paid in overtime to response activity coordinators.

"When it comes to overtime in the departments, we've advised them that they maintain their time sheets ... because we're going to assist them in putting it for reimbursement to the public assistance program," Esteves said. "In previous typhoons, we've used the $250,000 ... to pay for their overtime. But given the long duration of this event, we just don't have enough in the $250,000 to cover overtime for everyone. So it's not that their overtime is denied necessarily, it's just that it will have to come out of the agency's budget for now until we can work the reimbursements."

Other than response activity coordinators overtime, BBMR has approved some overtime primarily in public safety and public health, according to Director Lester Carlson last week.

COVID-19 relief funding guidance indicates overtime is an allowable expense, in addition to hazard pay. But relief funding can't be used to pay for costs already accounted for in the most current budget.

Differential pay through Executive Order 2020-08 is hazard pay, and about $22 million has been budgeted in the $117 million federal relief fund spending plan to cover differential pay for line agencies. There does not appear to be any funds budgeted for overtime.

"The budget's fluid," Carlson said last week. "To the extent we can migrate costs of employee's hazard pay as overtime from the coronavirus relief fund, we will. To minimize the hit on the General Fund."