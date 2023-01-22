Furry family members and their owners showed up early Saturday morning to an outreach event organized by Department of Agriculture aimed at getting pets up-to-date on their shots and licensing.

The event was held at the Astumbo Community Center for just three hours, but in the short time span, at least a dozen pets and their owners turned out to take advantage of the discounted services offered.

Territorial veterinarian Dr. Mariana Turner, along with animal control officers, offered rabies vaccination, microchipping, and animal licensing at a fraction of the cost normally charged at animal clinics.

Pepper, a 2-year-old black Shih Tzu, was perched in her owner's arms as they made their way into the community center ready for treatment.

“We try to go, but we’ve missed it (in the past). It's our first time successfully going to one of these programs. I saw it on Instagram,” Pepper’s parents, Mandy and Erika, said.

They brought Pepper so she could get all three services offered, a rabies shot, microchipping, and licensing.

“I think it’s cheap and I heard if you license your dog you can bring it to Guam Premier Outlets,” said the couple.

Yigo resident Sheena Tongohan also came with her dog, Bischoff, a 5-month-old brown toy poodle.

“I wanted to get him microchipped, obviously, because you never know dogs could get lost, and I want to be able to have that security to find him. Also, the rabies shot is important to me. You don’t know when a dog might bite,” she said.

Tongohan said she decided to make the vaccination clinic part of her Saturday plans after a friend shared the department's outreach flyer. She said attending saved her time and money.

“I think it was really great. I am actually really pleased. The services were really good, it was smooth and went well. I didn’t wait at all,” she said.

Those that were in attendance encouraged other pet owners in the community to bring their pets to outreach events such as the community clinic. According to a press release from the department, pet owners at the event paid $10 for rabies vaccinations, $10 for microchipping, and $5 for animal licensing.