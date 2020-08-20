P.D. Hemlani Foundation donates electronics to Alee Shelter

DONATION: The P.D. Hemlani Foundation donated various electronics, including computers, printers and webcams to Alee Shelter. From right: Elicia Santo Tomas, PDHF operations manager; Vashi Hemlani, PDHF president; Lisa Bordallo, Catholic Social Services marketing & client services manager; Leinani Nahalowa’a, Alee program manager; and Eva Sabinay, Alee social worker. Contributed photo

Children at a local shelter will have new tools to help with online learning as the school year starts in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Aug. 17, the P.D. Hemlani Foundation donated three desktop computers with supporting hardware and software, as well as two printers with scan, fax, copy capabilities, and three webcams to Catholic Social Services Guam for use at the Alee Women’s Shelter and the Alee Children’s Shelter.

PDHF’s mission is to enhance the quality of life of individuals, families and communities by creating opportunities and providing assistance for continued growth in health, education and social welfare.

“Si Yu'os Ma’åse to the P.D. Hemlani Foundation for their donation to our Alee Shelters for Women and Children. Their donation will help our clients and children with school and online learning. Thanks and blessings to the PDHF for their support of our mission.” said Lisa Bordallo, marketing officer for Catholic Social Services.

The Alee Women's Shelter provides emergency/protective shelter for victims of family domestic violence and sexual assault. The shelter serves women, with or without children, who are in crisis from family domestic violence and sexual assault. The location of the shelter is kept confidential in order to provide safety and security.

The Alee Children’s Shelter is an emergency receiving home for children ages birth to 17 who are victims of abuse and/or neglect. The shelter provides surrogate parenting with 24-hour care to children.