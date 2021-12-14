On Dec. 7, the P.D. Hemlani Foundation Ltd. donated six shower bedside commode chairs with padded seats and wheels to St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home in Barrigada Heights.

"We are so grateful for the generous donation to St Dominic's and our manåmko'!," said Kate Keisling, St. Dominic's licensed nursing home administrator

“We are pleased to provide this donation to St. Dominic’s and hope it will assist their incredible staff in providing services for our manåmko’,” said Elicia Santo Tomas, the foundation's operations manager. PDHF’s mission is to enhance the quality of life of individuals, families and communities by creating opportunities and providing assistance for continued growth in health, education and social welfare.