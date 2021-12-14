P.D. Hemlani Foundation donates shower chairs

DONATION: Representatives of the P.D. Hemlani Foundation donate shower commode chairs to St. Dominic's Senior Care Home on Dec. 7 in Barrigada Heights. From left: Kate Keisling, St. Dominic’s licensed nursing home administrator; Elicia Santo Tomas, PDHF operations manager; Vashi B. Hemlani, PDHF president; Sister Ursula Apacionado, St. Dominic’s facility board chairperson; Ruth Gurusamy, PDHF secretary; and Tess Mandapat, St. Dominic’s secretary. Photo courtesy P.D. Hemlani Foundation

On Dec. 7, the P.D. Hemlani Foundation Ltd. donated six shower bedside commode chairs with padded seats and wheels to St. Dominic’s Senior Care Home in Barrigada Heights.

"We are so grateful for the generous donation to St Dominic's and our manåmko'!," said Kate Keisling, St. Dominic's licensed nursing home administrator

“We are pleased to provide this donation to St. Dominic’s and hope it will assist their incredible staff in providing services for our manåmko’,” said Elicia Santo Tomas, the foundation's operations manager. PDHF’s mission is to enhance the quality of life of individuals, families and communities by creating opportunities and providing assistance for continued growth in health, education and social welfare.

