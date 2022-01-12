P-EBT funds dry up for some students; Public Health says more on the way

Four months have passed since eligible public school students last received nutrition assistance and a number of parents have less than $50 left, while some have spent it all. More benefits are on the way, but school and health officials do not have a timeline for when they may be issued.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, benefits were distributed on four issuance dates in 2021. Last school year, each eligible Guam Department of Education student received roughly $1,243 in nutrition assistance loaded onto an EBT card.

The P-EBT covered missed school meals from August to October 2020. The second issuance covered November 2020 to January 2021. The third issuance covered February to March 2021, and the final distribution covered missed meals from April to May 2021.

More than 21,000 cards were distributed. How many cards a family received depended on how many of their children were enrolled in GDOE schools during those periods. The benefits covered 156 missed school meals.

That means a family with five GDOE students received about $6,200 in total benefits, while a family with one student received about $1,243.

The Guam Daily Post spoke to several parents, and some, including Abigail Ogo, a mother of five children, said less than $30 remains on her children's P-EBT cards.

"It was spent on food and snacks for the kids stocked up, and all the essential items that we use and that the kids like," she said.

The pandemic has brought many challenges to families across the island as the cost of food was impacted by disruptions in supply chains, and the P-EBT cards helped alleviate some of that financial hardship, allowing families to supplement or replace their monthly food budgets until the funds ran out.

"For the most part, it replaced our food budget, but with how expensive food is these days, budgeting or not, $7,000 is only good for a while with growing kids – they eat a lot," Ogo said. "Did I wish I budgeted differently? No."

Another GDOE parent from the village of Asan, who asked not to be named, said the funds supplemented the family's food budget.

"Yes, I have some – $30 out of $5,000. I spent it on frozen meats, canned goods. But mostly prime meats," the parent said. "It supplemented my food budget."

Parents said the issuance of benefits could have been spread out more to compel them to use the money more sparingly.

The funds were good for one year from issuance and, even if the money is spent, parents are advised to hold onto the P-EBT cards, which can be reloaded with more food spending money if students continue to qualify for the benefit.

The local government is finalizing the list of eligible students from every school.

Lists of students sent to Public Health

GDOE has sent three master listings to the Department of Public Health and Social Services:

• GDOE students who were enrolled during the summer.

• Head Start students enrolled in GDOE for school year 2020-2021.

• Head Start students who were enrolled during the summer.

The department also re-sent the master list for GDOE students enrolled for SY 2020-2021, as well as the listing for Department of Defense Education Activity students, said Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"A total of 182 newly enrolled students were added to the GDOE master lists and the numbers were validated by the GDOE team," he said.

'Some errors noted'

The lists of students per school were sent out several times throughout the month of December 2021 and once again at the beginning of this month. According to DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera, some issues remain.

"We are working with GDOE and the vendor to get the master list," she said. "We did receive a list, but there were still some errors noted. We hope to have this resolved this week."

The errors were minor, she said, such as formatting issues. In other cases, duplicate names of some students were present. All are fixable issues, Carrera said.

Public Health does not have a timeline of when more benefits will be issued. However, Fernandez said, "in terms of the period that the P-EBT will cover, Guam elected for the standard benefit based on the median length of the summer period, which is 55 days."