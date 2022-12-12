P-EBT recharge: Feds await Guam’s plan

It’s been roughly seven months since the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Department of Education began work to provide eligible students nutritional assistance, but it appears officials have not submitted Guam’s plan for this aid to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for final approval.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, is a type of food stamp card that provides financial help to eligible students as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this third round of assistance, students would, at the very least, receive about $157 to cover the 19 school days that were missed as a result of school closures.

But getting the money to students has been a long road, and officials don’t have a timeline for release of funds, as plan details were being clarified between Public Health and GDOE on Friday.

GDOE officials "have clarified the questions the DPHSS had regarding the data parameters" and "will be transmitting it back to DPHSS once they complete their review of all the additions," according to statements shared with The Guam Daily Post.

The third round of assistance has different parameters set for eligibility of students, which GDOE officials in the past noted were a “bit more complicated.”

There are two master lists for eligible students, GDOE said. The first list covers the 19 school days GDOE students missed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The second list identifies eligible students based on COVID-19-related school absences.

GDOE said the department believes its part is complete and it "should be up to DPHSS to finalize." Officials are "waiting on confirmation" on when DPHSS will give the school system a call.

But, that isn’t the only hang-up in submitting Guam’s plan to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

DPHSS needs to provide details of non-DOE children under the age of 6 who are receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits, the other portion of the plan, GDOE officials said.

Guam’s plan includes children under the age of 6 enrolled in child care to include Head Start, kindergarten and pre-K. It also includes eligible students enrolled at Department of Defense Education Activity schools.

Guam’s plan, once complete, must be submitted to the USDA for approval. P-EBT cards were issued by GDOE to students during the last two rounds of assistance and, if the plan is approved, benefits will be loaded to these cards. Public Health will distribute cards to eligible students who do not have them already.