A man accused of raping a woman at Ipan Beach Park before stealing her car is set to admit to the allegations filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

Benjamin Pablo appeared before Judge Alberto Tolentino on Tuesday.

He signed a plea agreement with the government admitting to the charges of theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct as a third-degree felony.

However, defense requested more time to discuss the plea deal with the defendant.

The victim also attended the hearing via teleconference.

Pablo is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 24.

Pablo was initially charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree robbery, theft by receiving a stolen motor vehicle, assault on a peace officer, aggravated assault, and eluding a police officer.

On May 1, 2018, a woman was at the beach with a friend when the suspect held her at knifepoint and raped her before stealing her car, according to Guam Daily Post files.