Pacific Air Forces show 'might'

In a show of "might" in the Indo-Pacific region, more than 210 U.S. Air Force airmen and four B-52 bombers assigned to the 96th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron arrived here last week as part of the Air Force’s ongoing Bomber Task Force mission.

“The bomber task force, and specifically the B-52s in the Indo-Pacific region, not only allows our crew force to hone their superior technical and weapons system expertise, but also sends an extremely important message,” Lt. Col. Vanessa Wilcox said in a press release issued Monday by Pacific Air Forces. “It demonstrates our continued readiness and commitment to our allies in the region to ensure freedom of movement now and in the future, as well as ensures stability in the region.”

The bomber squadron from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrived March 30 at Andersen Air Force Base in support of Pacific Air Forces training efforts with allied partners and joint forces, according to the release.

The arrival of the B-52H Stratofortresses at Andersen serves as a "tangible representation” of a commitment to strengthen the relationship between U.S. Air Force personnel and Indo-Pacific partners to strengthen global security, Pacific Air Forces said in the release.

“This bomber task force displays our ability to provide agile combat-ready forces for combatant commanders and support the critical mission, vision and priorities of Pacific Air Forces,” Wilcox said.

While on Guam, airmen familiarized themselves with operating in a joint and coalition environment with a focus on the “full spectrum of military operations, including combat missions, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," the release stated.

Guam, long known for its strategic military importance, has three main military installations: Andersen Air Force Base, Naval Base Guam and Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

“Given those assets, Guam would serve as a prime staging area for U.S forces in a conflict with China or North Korea,” according to a news report from Stars and Stripes, which also noted the Department of Defense $1.5 billion investment to build a “rigorous missile defense system” for Guam.

Missile defense

But, as of Wednesday, $147 million for the development of the missile defense system was listed as an unfunded requirement, according to U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

Rounds questioned Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Wednesday on President Joe Biden’s proposed budget.

“Can you discuss how that decision by the department not to fund this INDOPACOM requirement comports with the department's priority to defend Guam?" he asked.

Austin said the military continues to “heavily invest in a defense of Guam.”

“That work is ongoing," Austin said.

Rounds called for a Guam missile defense system to be “very seriously considered by Congress,” as the military has been criticized for providing a list of “unfunded requests."

Austin explained that submitting the unfunded list is required by law.

“I do believe that all of our commanders and chiefs believe that what’s on there is important,” Austin said.

Austin has asked these military leaders to build their requirements for “readiness and also combat capability into their base budget,” but, “at some point in time,” choices have to be made.

First female B-52 commander

The 96th Bomb Squadron is led by the first female B-52 commander in Air Force history, Wilcox, who took command in April 2022.

"We look forward to showcasing the might of the airmen of the 2nd Bomb Wing to accomplish these objectives,” she said in the Pacific Air Forces release. "It will take all of the airmen of this task force to ensure we get the best training and experience working with our partner nations, and we are dedicated and ready."

The military exercise allowed for the air crews to test equipment, develop tactics and strengthen alliances in the Indo-Pacific region.

“All of which are essential in maintaining peace and stability in an increasingly complex global security environment,” she said in the release.