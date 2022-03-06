The Pacific Association for Radiation Survivors will host its annual general membership meeting from 10-11 a.m. March 12 on the first floor of Century Plaza.

PARS is a 20-year-old nonprofit organization that advocates for the inclusion of Guam as a downwinder area under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, according to the press release. The RECA Program would provide medical benefits and $150,000 for eligible “Downwinders of Guam” defined as those present in Guam from 1946 to 1962 and who have been diagnosed with one of the cancers associated with radiation exposure.

Lt. Bert Schreiber, retired Navy, sworn affidavit noted that Guam’s radiation exposure during the nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands was “off the charts” on scales measuring radiation exposure, the release stated. Information relative to exposure in Guam was classified until the 1990s. PARS President Robert N. Celestial discovered the unclassified documents and pursued the affidavit from Schreiber, the press release states.

After a Congressionally mandated investigation, the National Academies of Science concluded in a 2002 published report that Guam should be deemed qualified for RECA as “downwinders” radiation exposure.

PARS has advocated for the inclusion of Guam as downwinders and to receive compensation due to radiation exposure. Currently proposed RECA amendments will include new Downwinder States such as Idaho, New Mexico, Guam, and others, according to the press release. Since the current RECA program will expire in 2022, a sunset provision, there is a new provision in H.R. 3783 that will extend the program another 23 years.

For more information, call Robert Celestial at 671-688-PARS (or 7277), or email parsgeneralmembership@gmail.com or parsguamdownwinders@gmail.com.