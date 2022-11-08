A new exhibition opened last Friday displaying the works of Guamanian artist Mark Dell'Isola.

After traveling and sharing his pieces on a global scale, including Spain, Japan, Bali, Palau, and New York, Dell'Isola is now a Guam resident currently displaying his art on island.

Until Jan. 6, 2023, Dell'Isola's "Pacific DNA" will be open to the public, from 6-9 p.m. at the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency Gallery in Hagåtña. The paintings demonstrate the colors found on Guam's oceans, sunsets, and the exuberant colors of everyday life.

Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post his vision is reflected in his recent work.

"A lot of this is from when I go diving. I lived in Palau for 20 years, and when I go diving, you're only looking through your little lens, and you're looking at all these little things, right?" explained Dell'Isola.

"So, this is why, to me, when I'm working on this, I'm looking at every little thing and there's all this life and all these little colors, microscopic, or they could be really big, and I try to render everything the same way," he said.

His works indeed reflect the little things, surrounded by even smaller figures faded in the background, resembling microbes. The grander images painted resemble the double helix of DNA, with the glowing colors taking inspiration from Guam's sunsets and island living, he said.

The paintings were mostly done using acrylic, oils, and enamel, while smaller pieces were done using colored pencils.

Dell'Isola spoke more about the importance of traveling to the places that inspire him most.

"You (have to) go where things inspire you. You know, some artists in New York, they're doing graffiti stuff and urbanism. I like being out on the reef, swimming with fish and looking at coral and looking at the sunsets, sitting out on my chair and watch the sunset. It's a different visual perception," he said.

With the help of CAHA to put his work on display, attendees at the exhibit's opening night were impressed.

Mike Mafnas saw the effect on those who came on Friday night.

"I was excited because it's the first time I got to work with Mr. Dell'Isola, so as he started to bring out all of his artwork, he asked me to design his flyer for him, it was like, 'Wow!' This is really intricate work that is done by hand, and not digitally," Mafnas, of CAHA, said.

Mafnas had the opportunity to see it come to life for the first time this past weekend, even though he was part of the organization of the exhibit.

"If it's just me here in the gallery as we're setting it up, you kind of look at it piece by piece. But as everybody starts to interact with the artwork, you start to see it develop its life, its Pacific DNA, I guess you would say, right?" Mafnas said.

Others already recognize Dell'Isola's previous work.

Julie "Mama Jo" Benavente, sole proprietor at Sagan Kotturan CHamoru, told the Post how she met the painter while creating the cultural center.

"Go back to maybe 2004, that's when I first met him," Benavente said. "And he needed a place, a studio, I said, 'Sure, we're just here kind of cleaning up and trying to make the center happen so now we're here and you can just paint away.' And he's been doing so ever since 2006 at the center."

Benavente shared what she appreciates in Dell'Isola's art.

"In this day and age, not too many people actually paint. With modern technology, you can create anything in the computer, whatever your mind desires, but to actually sit there, create a cartoon, and then actually create the large-scale painting is very rare," she said.