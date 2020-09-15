Pacific Islands Club Guam on Tuesday afternoon announced that it will lay off 119 employees by mid- November as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Permanent layoffs and the extension of furloughs comes at a time when the island’s tourism economy remains at a standstill, according to a press release.

“The 2008 U.S. financial crisis and Japan’s natural disaster in 2011 hit us hard and resort occupancy went as low as 40%, but we have never seen anything like this,” says General Manager Ben Ferguson who has been with the organization for over 30 years. “We are hopeful that tourism to Guam will resume before the end of the year, but we are also mindful of the reality that arrivals to Guam from our key source markets will take an extended period of time to recover to pre-pandemic levels.”

PIC makes up approximately 10% of the island’s hotel inventory. It has three towers, 777 guest rooms, seven restaurant outlets, and a Waterpark facility all sitting on 22 acres of land. Prior to the pandemic, PIC employed over 700 employees.

In March of this year Pacific Islands Club Guam placed more than 500 employees on a furlough status. While on furlough status employees no longer receive a paycheck.

Military guests

Pacific Islands Club Guam was one of the many hotels that provided room accommodations to Theodore Roosevelt Sailors in April and May. Fortunately, this allowed furloughed employees to return to work for a few weeks.

The resort also provided work to employees in July and August during PCOR3 when it could operate its Waterpark.

However, since the recent lockdown and the transition back into PCOR1 the resort is reporting an occupancy rate of less than 2% and two of the hotel’s towers have been temporarily closed.

Pacific Islands Club Guam is a part of the P.H.R. group. The P.H.R. group of hotels also includes Hilton Guam Resort and Spa, Hotel Nikko Guam, Hyatt Regency Guam, Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort, and The Tsubaki Tower. The group also owns the Country Club of the Pacific Golf Course in Yona and O- Night Guam night club in Tumon. The organization has a combined workforce of 2,700 individuals and 1,850 remain on a furlough status.