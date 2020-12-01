Pacific Rim pauses construction activities after COVID-19 cases confirmed

Pacific Rim Constructors Inc. is the latest to suspend construction activities because of COVID-19 cases among its workforce.

In compliance with the Department of Public Health and Social Services directives and guidelines, Pacific Rim has closed its barracks and ceased project operations, the company announced.

As of Tuesday, there were 17 positive cases reported among its foreign workers on H-2B visas. Those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been immediately isolated, away from the barracks, and are currently receiving medical treatment, the company stated.

With the assistance of DPHSS, Pacific Rim is also continuing to rigorously test other employees who have been identified as close contacts to the positive cases.

"Pacific Rim Constructors Inc. will continue to work closely with DPHSS and adhere to their recommended guidance and recommendations. The health and safety of all our employees is our top priority and we are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any further spread within our company and the community," the company stated.

Black Construction and Core Tech also had to pause construction a few weeks ago after the emergence of COVID-19 cases at their respective workers' housing compounds.