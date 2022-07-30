Pacific Tiny Homes owner: ‘All customers were dealt with fairly’

The owner of the affordable housing company being sued by the government of Guam for alleged deceptive business practices is ready to fight the case in the Superior Court of Guam.

Pacific Tiny Homes owner Paul Sablan initially declined to comment.

He then issued a statement to The Guam Daily Post after the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General asked the local court to issue a temporary restraining order against the company for continuing to advertise and offer container homes without a business license or a contractor’s license.

“We work very hard to build and deliver what our customers order. All customers were dealt with fairly,” said Sablan. “In every case we took extraordinary measures to achieve customer satisfaction. We look forward to our day in court to clear our name.”

Earlier this month, the AG’s office filed a civil lawsuit against the company and Sablan, alleging they were engaging in unlicensed and deceptive business practices.

Sablan said the company was started to address the need for affordable housing in Guam.

“The mission of Pacific Tiny Homes is to provide comfortable, affordable housing that is also typhoon-proof. Today, the average home sells for more than $400,000. We offer one-bedroom container conversions for $29,000,” he said.

There has been no word of when the case will be heard in the Superior Court of Guam.