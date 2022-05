A case unsealed Friday in the District Court of Guam shows that authorities intercepted a package in the mail that had more than two pounds of methamphetamine.

The search warrant was executed on the item Aug. 21, 2020.

It was sent from Woodland Hills, California, to a home along Chalan Gualiek in Dededo.

The package had 911 grams of meth, dryer sheets, saran wrap, carbon paper, paper towel and insulation.

No charges have been filed in federal court in connection with the findings.