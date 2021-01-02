Paddlers, including three children, brought safely to shore in Tumon waters; small craft, high surf advisory in effect

The Guam Fire Department Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard units were dispatched to Hyatt beach side for distressed paddle boarders at around 1:35 p.m.

An adult and three children were on one paddle board when they got into some trouble. Another group of paddle boarders went out to try to assist. By 4:15 p.m., all parties involved were safely back on shore, according to GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

GFD Engine 4 and Medic 4 from the Dededo Fire Station also responded and were the first arriving units.

One of the children was checked by Medic personnel but not transported to a hospital.

The USCG has been broadcasting messages for the past few hours that a small craft and high surf advisory is in effect, Reilly stated. GFD urges the public to check weather and safety notices and heed all maritime safety warnings prior to engaging in marine activities.