With the goal of easing the impacts of financial hardships from COVID-19, Coast360 and Bank of Guam are offering financial relief programs to customers.

Coast360 offers loan deferment programs for members experiencing financial hardship.

For more information, call 477-0124 or email creditsolutions@coast360fcu.com.

Bank of Guam

Bank of Guam, in a press release issued Monday, said loan payment deferments and loan extensions are being considered.

“As the region grapples with the uncertainty of COVID-19, we believe that in challenging times like these that the power of community is needed most of all. This commitment underscores the philosophy of the People’s Bank as we work through this together,” said Joaquin Cook, Bank of Guam President and Chief Executive Officer.

For questions, please contact Jessica Diaz at 671 472-5504, email Jessica.diaz@bankofguam.com, (Consumer Loans), Ann Hocog at (671) 472-5156, email jacqueline.hocog@bankofguam.com (Mortgage Loans) and Kal Rengiil at (671) 472-5168, email kal.rengiil@bankofguam.com (Commercial Loans).