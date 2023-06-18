GVB thanks airlines, Korean consulate

SAINA MA’ASE: The Guam Visitors Bureau recently recognized partners who have helped tourism recover from Typhoon Mawar. From left: Susan Hur, Jeju Air manager; Hyong Yi, Jin Air manager; Ricky Hernandez, deputy executive manager, Guam International Airport Authorty; Junghyun Ryu, Korean Air Guam station manager, Gerald Perez, GVB vice president; Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio; In Kook Kim, head of mission, Korean Consulate of Guam; George Chiu, GVB board chairman; Hyunwook Kang, T’way Air regional station manager; Ho S. Eun, GVB Korea marketing committee chairman; and Carl Gutierrez, GVB president and CEO. Courtesy of GVB

Recognizing that recovery from Typhoon Mawar requires the efforts of many, the Guam Visitors Bureau, the Guam International Airport Authority and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio recently held an event to recognize and thank its partners in tourism, including four of Guam’s major airlines and the Consulate of the Republic of Korea.

“We congratulate our major airlines and the Korean Consulate’s office for their outstanding commitment and fortitude as we recover from Typhoon Mawar’s impact on our community and visitor markets,” said Tenorio. “We also acknowledge the team at the Guam airport for their dedication to getting the airport open in record time so our residents and visitors could travel home safely on May 29.”

According to a release from GVB, airline representatives from Jin Air, Jeju Air, T’way, Korean Air, and Consul In Kook Kim were awarded certificates of appreciation and a plaque at a luncheon at the Hilton Guam Resort and Spa.

“We commend the swift actions of Consul Kim and his office to help alleviate the hardships our visitors faced during the typhoon and the valuable partnerships we have with Jin Air, Jeju Air, T’way, and Korean Air,” said Gerry Perez, GVB acting president and CEO of GVB. “Their humanitarian actions went above and beyond the call of duty to serve travelers during a challenging period, and exemplified the true spirit of inafa’maolek.”

May arrivals

GVB has also reported the first impact to arrivals associated with Mawar, preliminary arrival figures for May 2023.

“The report, issued by the GVB Research and Strategic Planning Division, shows that pre-COVID recovery was on track with original projections of about 670,000 visitors for the fiscal year,” the bureau stated. “However, arrivals were impacted by Typhoon Mawar, driving the Bureau to revise its original projections.”

According to Nico Fujikawa, GVB’s director of tourism research and strategic planning, the organization has now adjusted its fiscal year forecasts to around 515,000 for the remainder of the year. While it amounts to about a 23% reduction, Fujisawa said GVB anticipates “a quick recovery” in the months ahead.

Arrivals, however, continue to show improvements compared to the COVID-19-depressed figures from 2022.

“Japan saw arrivals increase by 429% compared to the previous year while Korea arrivals increased by 186% over the same period last year. Arrivals from Taiwan are up by 2,332%,” GVB reported. Visitors from the Philippines increased 22% from 2022.

The bureau stated it will continue to work with small businesses and industry partners to support summer campaigns for an expected ramp up in tourism in mid-July.

“Historical records indicate pre-typhoon monthly arrival levels recovering in six months on average. We are encouraged by the progress being made to the value chain destination experience, which we are supporting with grants through the Tourism Assistance Program currently underway,” said Gerry Perez, GVB acting president and CEO. “If past recoveries are any indication of the industry’s resiliency, then GVB is confident in our island’s unified effort to bounce back in the coming months.”

