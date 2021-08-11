Naomi Omapas

A woman facing criminal charges for allegedly abandoning her newborn son on the doorstep of a Dededo residence in 2018 is the subject of an arrest warrant.

Naomi Omapas was scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday in connection with the child abuse case and three other drug possession cases.

The Adult Probation Service told the court that Omapas hasn’t checked in with them since April.

It was said in court that defense attorney Jeffrey Moots made multiple attempts to contact his client but had no luck.

Quan issued a $3,000 bench warrant for her arrest.

According to Post files, Omapas was set to take a global plea deal for her cases in local court.

For the 2018 case, she faces charges of child abuse, family violence and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

She was also charged this year with theft by receiving as a second-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and ordinary escape as a misdemeanor.