A former Guam Police Department Civilian Volunteer Police Reservist accused of threatening a woman known to him with his GPD-issued weapon denied the allegations against him in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday.

Monte Inocencio Mathiot, 39, was indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury on charges of family violence as a third-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony and possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card as a third-degree felony.

He pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan.

Defense attorney Earl Espiritu requested Mathiot be released from prison, as he has no prior criminal record. Judge Quan noted Mathiot may qualify for the electronic monitoring program, but said he would let Judge Vernon Perez decide on the request at his next hearing.

He scheduled back in court on Feb. 10.

The case

On Jan. 3, police responded to a complaint in Dededo where a woman said she’d been in an argument with Mathiot earlier that day.

Court documents state she tried to leave the house when Mathiot shoved her back inside.

He is then accused of holding a gun in one hand, while placing his other hand on the woman’s neck and strangling her. The woman said he pushed her to the floor, and while she was down, he punched her in the stomach.

After that assault, the woman went to the living room but the defendant became upset once more and pushed her to the couch. Documents state he pointed his gun at her head and asked: "You want to know what pain is?”

Responding officers found a Smith and Wesson pistol containing a magazine with 8mm Luger rounds that was issued to Mathiot when he was employed as a GPD Civilian Volunteer Police Reservist.

He was terminated a couple of years ago, but didn’t return the gun.

The gun

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio said Mathiot left before he took lead of the police department and he’s not familiar with the circumstances of the volunteer reservist’s separation. Ignacio has instructed his investigators to look into all of the police reservists who have been dismissed from the program to ensure accountability.

"It's concerning," Ignacio said. "He should not have been in possession of that firearm, so we are doing a complete review."