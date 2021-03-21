Taxpayers who received pandemic unemployment payments in 2020 may want to take a second look at their tax returns or talk to their tax preparer before filing.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that became law March 11 includes a retroactive provision that makes the first $10,200 of 2020 unemployment benefits nontaxable.

While Guam doesn’t fall under the IRS, the local tax code mirrors the federal code.

According to the IRS, the American Rescue Plan allows for up to $10,200 in 2020 pandemic unemployment aid to be excluded from the income of individual tax filers whose modified adjusted gross income, or AGI, is less than $150,000.

This means qualified individuals don’t have to pay tax on unemployment compensation of up to $10,200; those whose modified adjusted gross income is $150,000 or more can’t exclude any unemployment compensation.

For those who are married, each spouse receiving unemployment compensation doesn’t have to pay tax on unemployment compensation of up to $10,200. Amounts over $10,200 for each individual are still taxable.

The exclusion should be reported separately from unemployment compensation, the IRS stated.

Taxpayers can use the updated instructions and the Unemployment Compensation Exclusion Worksheet to determine their exclusion:

https://www.irs.gov/faqs/irs-procedures/forms-publications/new-exclusion-of-up-to-10200-of-unemployment-compensation