Residents may want to take note of high surf that is expected to last through Monday.

The National Weather Service, Weather Forecast Office Guam issued a high surf advisory for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan through 6 a.m. Monday, Feb 1. Hazardous surf reaching 9 to 12 feet is expected on north-facing reefs.

In addition, a high risk of rip currents is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan and is also expected to last until Monday morning.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, officials stated. Dangerous rip currents are expected along north and east-facing reefs.

Officials urge inexperienced swimmers to stay out of the water.

They also provided the following guidelines:

• Never swim alone.

• If caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm and stay afloat while waiting for help. If swimming out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current.

Small craft advisory

Officials also said that a small-craft advisory is in effect until Friday morning for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. Seas of 8 to 10 feet will produce hazardous conditions for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these conditions.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense encourage the community to avoid east- and north-facing reefs and beaches until hazardous conditions subside.