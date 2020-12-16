'Painful to see her in that state': Family of newborn with rare heart defect needs help

When Sofia Perez was born on Nov. 17, she became the world to her parents Perry and Len.

"She's a very special child to the whole family. She's the first child of my older brother Perry," Geraldine "Geri" Terlaje told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday.

Their bundle of joy is a "blessing," the aunt said, because she came into this world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Terlaje said on Thanksgiving, baby Sofia was not feeding regularly so the family took her to the clinic for dehydration and a fever.

Out of an abundance of caution, the baby was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital and soon after, doctors noticed her breathing became labored, the aunt said.

After a diagnostic procedure, doctors noticed a congenital heart abnormality, which was later determined to be double outlet right ventricle, or DORV, a rare congenital heart defect, Terlaje said.

At a tender age, baby Sofia needs an open heart surgery that cannot be performed on Guam, the aunt said.

"We're all in shock," Terlaje said. "No one in the family has a heart condition, so it's a sad surprise for Sofia to have one. Every day, I see her. It's very painful to see her in that state."

Baby Sofia remains in the Intensive Care Unit at GMH, and the family needs the community's help to send her to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where she can get the needed surgery.

She's been at GMH for about two weeks now, awaiting transportation.

Nearly $200K needed

It costs nearly $200,000 to bring her to Los Angeles through an air ambulance, with medical professionals on board, the aunt said.

A substantial payment must be made prior to booking the air ambulance, Terlaje said.

On Monday, family and friends set up a GoFundMe account, gofundme.com/f/sofias-heart, to raise the funds needed to transport the newborn.

As of Tuesday night, more than 100 people have donated nearly $18,000.

It's still a long way to go to raise at least $100,000 so the newborn can be transported.

"This is going to be a long journey for Sofia and the family," Terlaje said. "Any donation will help a lot."

Terlaje said the fundraising is also being coordinated with longtime family friend Dr. Benjamin Sison.

"Thank you for your help and I pray you and your family will be blessed abundantly," fundraising organizer Colin Perez stated on GoFundMe.

A rare condition

DORV is a rare congenital heart defect where the pulmonary artery and the aorta, the heart's two major arteries, both connect to the right ventricle.

As a result of this condition, oxygenated and deoxygenated blood mix in the chambers of the heart, which reduces oxygen delivery to the organs.