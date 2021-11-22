Painting coconuts for the holidays

CHRISTMAS ON GUAM: Members of the Culwell family paint coconuts Sunday to be used for the Malesso' Coconut Christmas Tree. From left: Beatriz, 19; Nathan, 19; and Sarah, 11. Island residents are invited to head down and personalize coconuts with their artwork or messages, and contribute to the tropical holiday tree every weekend until Christmas. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post
