A couple who were charged with jury tampering after serving time in federal prison are looking at filing a "vindictive prosecution motion" against the government.

On Monday afternoon, Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser Martinez appeared in the District Court of Guam for a hearing in which attorneys made oral arguments about several pieces of evidence that will be used at their October trial, where they stand accused of jury tampering.

One piece of evidence the Martinezes' defense counsel requested was any type of communication between the United States Attorney's Offices in Guam and California.

Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser Martinez are accused of influencing jurors in their 2018 drug trial that resulted in a mistrial before the case was transferred to the Central District of California. Upon the transfer, the couple pleaded guilty and were sentenced to four years in federal prison and placed on one year of supervised release.

Raymond Martinez's attorney, Peter Perez, stated in his motion for discovery that the new charges filed in October 2022 should be barred by double jeopardy that breaches the plea agreements filed in California.

At the hearing before Magistrate Judge Heather Kennedy, Perez, along with Raymond Martinez's co-counsel, Dean Steward, who appeared via Zoom from California, and Juanita Martinez's attorney, Joseph Razzano, further requested the communications between the two federal prosecution offices as they allege vindictive prosecution.

Steward and Perez in particular referred to the 2018 trial where prosecutors at the time called the couple "arrogant" and "spoiled" and said they would be taken to trial "1,000 times," if needed. The lawyers said they would like to know if these statements were made between the Guam and California prosecutors.

Perez added the case was transferred to California before it could be determined if the Martinezes' case would be dismissed with or without prejudice.

Razzano then argued turning over those communications to the defense would be appropriate "in the interest of fairness."

'Want to be fair'

After the defense made its arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosetta San Nicolas responded that the internal communications being requested are protected.

"Is there a basis for this?" San Nicolas asked Kennedy, before arguing the statements made during the trial should be enough for the defense and did not warrant her searching for five-year-old correspondence.

Razzano then suggested the prosecution should be ordered "at minimum" to look for them. Perez suggested the same, while also expressing concern about vindictiveness.

San Nicolas, who added she "had no reason to hide anything," eventually agreed to make a "good faith effort" to find any communications between the Guam and California U.S. Attorneys' offices regarding statements the defense argued may exist.

"We certainly want to be fair to each of the defendants," said San Nicolas, who has until June 23 to complete the search.

Mantanona

The rest of the hearing consisted of the parties arguing whether other pieces of evidence, including the investigation of retired Guam Police Department Officer John "Boom" Mantanona, should be turned over to the defense attorneys as they prepare for trial.

Mantanona is believed to be a co-conspirator in the case and a cooperating witness for the government, but is being charged separately in connection to the jury tampering and drug trafficking, according to court documents.

Evidence requested by the Martinezes includes search warrants, wiretaps and transcribed phone calls during the investigation of the couple, as well as Mantanona, as the defense argued there is more evidence than what has been given to them.

In response to the requests, Kennedy asked the parties to meet and confer outside the courtroom and attempt to resolve the issues themselves.

The parties agreed and decided to meet after the hearing. Kennedy set the next hearing for May 25, but added it will be vacated if the parties can arrive at an agreement and file a stipulated motion before the date.