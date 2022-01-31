A man is facing felony charges in connection with a series of thefts that took place this month.

According to a magistrate report, Richard Joseph Martinez was identified as the suspect behind the crimes due to a "permanent burn mark underneath his eye."

The first incident was reported Jan. 11, when the owner of a Harmon business told police a man, later determined to be Martinez, took items worth about $370 from his store and ran out.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A day later, when responding to an attempted robbery complaint at The Home Depot, a witness reported to officers that he successfully struggled to recover a drill set and black box Martinez was trying to steal. Martinez is known to the hardware store, having been banned for attempting to steal in the past, according to court documents.

After reviewing surveillance footage from earlier in the month, the store also is accusing Martinez of stealing two leaf blowers.

On Jan. 26, police met with a cashier at an Ypao gas station, who said a man, later identified to be Martinez, went behind the store's cash register and stole cigarettes and cell phones worth about $700. The cashier said she didn't realize the theft was happening at the time, because she was cleaning up a drink Martinez had spilled. She only noticed the goods were missing after he left and she finished cleaning up the spill.

Martinez allegedly admitted to stealing the items when interviewed by officers. Police also located a woman named Tiarra Aguon, who allegedly had been selling the stolen property via her Facebook account.

"Aguon wept as she admitted she knew the items were stolen, and stated she was selling the items because she needed to support her children," a declaration from the Office of the Attorney General stated.

Martinez was charged with theft of property and attempted robbery, both as third-degree felonies, and two counts of theft of property as misdemeanors.

Aguon was charged with theft by receiving stolen property as a third-degree felony.