Two young men face charges of theft after they allegedly stole three goats, sold two, and then returned to the buyer's home and stole one of the goats from her.

Johnathan Gerald Quichocho, 18, and John Tenorio Jr. Quichocho, 19, are each charged with three counts of theft of property as a misdemeanor, two counts of theft by deception as a misdemeanor, and three counts of criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, a man in Yona reported the theft to police on Feb. 5 after he noticed two young goats were missing from the fenced-in area behind his house.

On Feb. 8, police received a tip that the two suspects were attempting to sell the goats in Tamuning, documents state. Police found the two Quichocho men and took them into custody.

The suspects allegedly admitted to officers that they came up with and executed a plan to jump the fence at the Yona property to steal the animals, documents state.

The pair allegedly admitted to selling the two goats for $200. They then returned to the owner's Yona property to take the remaining adult goat, court documents state.

The suspects allegedly attempted to sell the adult goat to the same buyer, but the buyer wasn’t home. One suspect is then accused of entering the buyer’s property and stealing one of the young goats that they had sold to her.

A second buyer bought a young goat for $75 before she realized images of the stolen goats were circulating on social media, documents state.

Police were able to retrieve the three goats and confirmed with the victim that they belong to him, documents state.