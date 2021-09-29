Two of the three people facing drug charges following a raid at a home on Swamp Road in Dededo earlier this year admitted to the allegations against them in the Superior Court of Guam.

Elaine Marie Castro, 41, and Michael Anthony Castro, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled substance before Judge Vernon Perez on Tuesday.

"This island needs people to get away from the drugs," said Judge Perez. "Everyone wants to get the help they need. So get it."

Alleged co-actor Renita D.C. Meno, 50, is scheduled to plead guilty in November.

According to Post files, the February raid led to officers finding a 6-month-old in a room alone with several small plastic baggies containing methamphetamine.

Elaine Castro told police she had been smoking meth since she was about 12 years old, and had just smoked while the infant was sleeping prior to authorities knocking on their door.

Michael Castro told police he has occasionally smoked the drug since the 1980s.

Meno allegedly told police she began using the drug in 2017, and also smoked prior to officers showing up.