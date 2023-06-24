A couple accused of abusing a 2-year-old child last year was charged with soaking the same child in gas.

On Tuesday afternoon, Guam Police Department officers responded to a child abuse complaint at a Malesso' residence. A woman said her sister, Deeana Marie Babauta, soaked a 3-year-old girl in gas and threatened to burn a house down with the child and Jason Vince Leon Guerrero inside, a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

After locating Babauta, Leon Guerrero and the child, who all smelled of gasoline, at a nearby bus stop, police learned Babauta was arguing with a family member. At the time, she was carrying the 3-year-old, yelling and "threatening to burn cars."

"While holding (the child), ... Babauta started to burn a branch and the leaves caught fire," the complaint stated.

A 16-year-old girl on the scene told officers she heard Babauta say, "I'm going to burn this house down" and "I'm going to kill us all."

The 16-year-old and two women were unable to get inside the locked house and when they asked Leon Guerrero to open it, he refused and said, "This is your fault."

One of the women got into the house through a window. She contacted the police. Babauta, after hearing the woman was on the phone, allegedly pushed the woman against the wall and ended the call to police, the complaint stated.

The woman who went inside told officers she saw Babauta "with a gas can, splashing gas all over the living room and also upon herself, (the child), and ... Leon Guerrero."

Leon Guerrero allegedly was carrying the 3-year-old in his arms at the time, while Babauta was seen to have a lighter in her hand, trying to set herself on fire.

Afterward, Babauta, Leon Guerrero and the child left the residence and walked to the bus stop, the complaint stated.

When an officer asked the child what happened, she said, "Mommy, so Mommy put gas on Daddy, and, and put all over my shirt."

During a scene check, officers smelled gasoline and saw cardboard boxes soaked with gas, according to the complaint.

Babauta and Leon Guerrero both were charged with child abuse as a misdemeanor. Babauta also was charged with interfering with the reporting of family violence as a third-degree felony and three counts of family violence as misdemeanors.

Attached to Babauta's felony charge was a notice she allegedly committed a felony while on felony release.

According to Post files, Babauta and Leon Guerrero were charged last year on different occasions in connection to incidents involving the same child.

Court documents state that in April 2022, Leon Guerrero allegedly grabbed the child by the neck, while Babauta, in March 2022, allegedly slapped the child's face.

In the new case, Babauta and Leon Guerrero both were confined at the Department of Corrections after their magistrate's hearing on Tuesday.