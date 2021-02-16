Two people were placed under arrest after police officers found drugs during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Jonathan Paul Balajadia, 37, and Charles James Macias, 30, were each charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

According to court documents, the driver was pulled over for having an expired vehicle registration. Both defendants were passengers inside the car.

The driver and the defendants admitted to police that they have been arrested in the past. Balajadia also had an active warrant out for his arrest and is on probation, documents state.

As Balajadia stepped out of the vehicle, officers spotted a clear plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine, documents state.

The driver was surprised and gave authorities consent to search the car. That's when police found meth inside a backpack in the backseat, documents state.

Police showed the plastic bag to Balajadia, who allegedly said in response, "There it is."

During a search of Macias, officers felt a solid object in his pocket, documents stated.

Macias allegedly told police it was drugs.

Police found two small bags containing meth, as well as a glass pipe with meth residue under the front passenger seat, documents state.