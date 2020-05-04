Two men were arrested following a stabbing and terrorizing incident in Toto.

P. Last Ilaiso, 27, has been charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a stabbing incident in Toto on Friday morning.

A woman reported that a man, who was identified in court documents as the victim, came to her Barrigada residence yelling and banging on the front door, while calling out the suspect. The woman said the suspect and victim have an ongoing family feud.

The victim left without incident.

That same day, the suspect went to a Toto apartment complex with a knife. The suspect and the victim then started to fight, and the suspect allegedly cut the victim with the knife on his left shoulder down toward the side of his stomach, documents state.

The victim placed the suspect in a bear hug to stop the attack before the suspect got away, court documents state.

Victim arrested

The next day, the alleged victim was arrested following a separate terrorizing incident involving the woman who witnessed the alleged knife attack.

Kimbert Muritok, 24, has been charged with terrorizing as a third-degree felony and family violence as a misdemeanor.

Court documents state the suspect showed up to the woman’s residence and gestured as if he was going to punch her.

The suspect told the woman that if he were to see Ilaiso that he would kill him and that he has friends in jail that will kill him as well, documents state.