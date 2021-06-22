A man who was on pretrial release for a separate 2017 theft was arrested along with a second suspect in connection to a theft reported at the Home Depot earlier this month.

Ezekiel Whalen, 37, and Joaquina Elaine Cabrera, 45, were each charged with retail theft as misdemeanors.

According to court documents, store employees reviewed surveillance video after discovering a chainsaw valued at $179 had been stolen on June 9.

Whalen allegedly placed the chainsaw in an aisle at the store before he left to the parking lot.

Cabrera then allegedly put the chainsaw in her purse and left the store without paying.

Both admitted to the theft, documents state.

Whalen allegedly admitted to police that he exchanged the chainsaw for drugs.