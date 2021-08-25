Police arrested two men after an argument turned violent at an apartment building in Mongmong-Toto-Maite on Friday.

Rikineu Neth, 21, was charged with attempted burglary as a second-degree felony, twice with aggravated assault as third-degree felonies along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, criminal mischief as a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor and public drunkenness as a violation.

Mark Neth, 20, was charged with attempted burglary as a second-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

According to court documents, the victim asked the suspects, who appeared drunk, about the trash on his relative’s car and if they were responsible.

That’s when Rikineu Neth called the victim out to fight and pulled out a knife, documents state.

The victim suffered cuts to his arm as he attempted to block the suspect from cutting his face.

The victim then saw Mark Neth with what appeared to be a machete, documents state.

The victim ran as the suspect allegedly chased after him. A witness told police that it appeared Mark Neth was holding a machete, documents state.

The suspects then used a slingshot to allegedly shoot the victim’s door at least three times, while yelling for him to open it.

The suspects then fled to another apartment building and were later taken into custody, documents state.