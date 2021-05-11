Two men were placed under arrest after being accused of allegedly attacking several people including children in the Zero Down subdivision area of Yigo using machetes and slingshots.

Marvin Harou, 29, also known as Marak Harman, and Bruno Harou, 31, also known as Bray Muasar, were each charged with criminal mischief as a third-degree felony, two counts of assault as a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor, and public drunkenness as a violation. Marvin was additionally charged with harassment as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Guam police responded to a disturbance along Chalan Somnak on Saturday night.

A witness reportedly told police that they were having a fundraiser when the suspects, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, got upset for being asked to leave before they chased people at the event with a machete and slingshots.

The pair are also accused of throwing rocks, and two vehicles were damaged in the process, documents state.

While being taken into custody, defendant Marvin Harou was heard by one of the officer’s telling a victim that he would return and burn down his home, documents state.

No injuries were reported.

The defendants had chased after the children in the area, but the victims ran into the jungle to hide, documents state.