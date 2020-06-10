A man accused of being the mastermind in stealing two motorcycles from a Santa Rita home and another man accused of helping were both placed under arrest.

Isaiah Anthony Anderson, 22, was charged with two count of theft of property as a second-degree felony, two counts of conspiracy to commit theft of property as a second-degree felony, and criminal trespass as a petty misdemeanor. Devin Topasna is facing similar charges.

According to court documents, video surveillance at the home captured the moment two men in a green van drove up and entered the property before leaving. The following day, the video captured the suspects in the same van then allegedly stealing two of the motorcycles from the property.

One of the men identified in court documents as Topasna allegedly told police that others involved had threatened to beat him up if he didn't help. Topasna told police they dropped the stolen bikes to a friend's house and that he has not be able to contact them since the incident, documents state.

Topasna is facing similar charges, separately, which were filed in the Superior Court of Guam on Saturday.

Authorities later learned Anderson was one of the alleged suspects. Anderson, who was charged in court on Monday, initially denied stealing anything from the victim's property, documents state.

He later allegedly admitted to officers that he stole the bikes.