Two people were placed under arrest in connection with a theft investigation involving forged checks and a stolen car.

Chercy Yosi, 24, and Johno Souken, 26, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of property, theft of a motor vehicle, forgery, criminal facilitation, guilt established by complicity, conspiracy, illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and a warrant of arrest.

Yosi is being held by the Department of Corrections, while Souken has since been released from custody.

According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao, police pulled over a Toyota Tacoma in Merizo that had been reported stolen from Barrigada on Sunday.

Police recognized the driver as a person of interest for a burglary complaint reported in Asan.

During a search of the car, officers found forged checks and a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine, Tapao said.